Guwahati: Massive eviction drive takes place in Bharalu

Guwahati, Jan 22: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation along with the district administration were ordered by the Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal to conduct a massive eviction drive along the Bharalu river in the city on January 20 where any encroachment from RG Baruah Road to the Rajgarh area would be removed.

The government took the decision in view to make the city free from artificial floods during the rainy season.

While on the other hand the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority along with Water Resource Department, GMC and the Lok Nirman departments were also asked to clean the drainage system in more than 150 areas in the city.













































