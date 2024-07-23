Guwahati: Man’s body found at rental house; family alleges foul play

Guwahati, July 23: A sensational incident unfolded in Guwahati after the lifeless body of a recently married man was discovered lying on his bed at a rental accommodation in Rupnagar area on Tuesday.

According to sources, the deceased, Pankaj Baishya, a resident of Nalbari, had been residing in this house, located at Sankardev Path in Rupnagar area, as a tenant for the last four years and had tied the knot only 4 months ago.

The family of the deceased alleged foul play involving the owner of the rental place adding that Pankaj and his wife were beaten up by the family of the house owner, Gokul Daimary, last Sunday.

As per allegations, the owner of the house had borrowed Rs 40,000 from Pankaj Baishya on interest and the owner’s family killed him after a dispute erupted between the parties.

Meanwhile, the city police is currently investigating the matter.