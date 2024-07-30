Guwahati: Man trampled to death by elephant in Deepor Beel

86 years of service to the nation
By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, July 30: A 50-year-old man was killed after being attacked by a wild elephant around Deepor Beel in Guwahati post-midnight on Tuesday.

As per reports, the deceased, identified as Kamal Kalita, a labourer by profession, was found dead in the Miki Para area. Apparently, he was trampled to death when encountered by the elephant.

Reportedly, the local residents informed forest officials, and the body of the deceased was sent to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem.

