Guwahati man tortures elderly mother; arrested

Guwahati, Aug 7: In a shocking incident a man from Guwahati was arrested after he was alleged of physically and mentally torturing his elderly mother .

As per sources, one Samarjyoti Bharali inflicted upon his widowed mother severe torture by tying her with a rope and hitting her with sticks. He also poured hot water over her body.

It was also alleged that the elderly woman was tied in scorching heat.

The incident took place in Hengrabari near the District Commissioner’s office in Guwahati.

The man has been arrested and further investigations are going on. The reason behind the torture meted out to the elderly woman is still unknown.