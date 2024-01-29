Guwahati: Man posing as CID officer held for abducting minor

Guwahati, Jan 29:In a sensational incident, Dispur Police apprehended one individual on Sunday for allegedly luring and abducting a minor girl posing as a Crime Investigation Department (CID) officer.

According to the victim’s family members, the accused, identified as Mahendra Bora, tried to establish love relations with the minor girl by posing as a CID officer. The accused lured the victim and abducted her from the Khanapara area on Saturday.

After the girl went missing, her family lodged a complaint at the Dispur Police Station, based on which the police launched a search operation. The police traced the phone location and rescued the minor girl from Sonapur, leading to the apprehension of the accused.