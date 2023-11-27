Guwahati: Man involved in fake land document racket injured in police firing

Guwahati, Nov 27: In a significant development, Ramen Modahi, the mastermind behind a counterfeit land document racket, sustained a gunshot wound while attempting to flee from police custody in Guwahati on Sunday.

The incident followed an escalated police investigation in the wake of the discovery of a huge racket involved in the preparation of counterfeit land records and documents by the Guwahati Police, leading to Modahi's apprehension in Lakhra last week.

The event occurred last night during a joint operation by the crime branch and Basistha Police. Acting on specific information, the team aimed to apprehend additional individuals involved in the racket. Modahi, who had been arrested the previous week, attempted to escape custody, resulting in a police shooting to prevent his getaway. He sustained a bullet injury to his right leg and is currently receiving treatment at GMCH.

The Guwahati Police uncovered a large-scale organised land-grabbing racket that had persisted for an extended period. The illicit operation involved the production of counterfeit land records and documents. The police successfully dismantled the racket, where several people, including land brokers, government officials of the sub-registrar office, Mohoris working with Sub-Registrar Office, and advocates gang up to prepare fake sale deeds.