Guwahati: Man held with fake currency notes near RBI office

Guwahati, May 21: Continuing their drive against fake Indian currency notes, Guwahati Police apprehended one man with fake currency notes in front of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office in the Panbazar area on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Panbazar Police conducted an operation in the area based on intel inputs and apprehended the accused, identified as Mukesh Kumar Sahu, with counterfeit notes.

The police recovered Rs. 3 lakh in fake currency notes from the possession of the accused.

Following the apprehension of the person, the police and Crime Branch are jointly continuing the operation to nab the gang of counterfeit currency note suppliers.