86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Guwahati: Man held for raping 10-year-old girl

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Man held for raping 10-year-old girl
X

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Guwahati, July 27: A shocking incident has come to the fore as a 57-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl in Guwahati.

According to reports, the incident took place at the Journalist Colony in Kahilipara area on Friday night, where the accused, identified as Aftar Ali alias Silchariya, raped a 10-year-old girl.

Following the incident, an FIR was lodged at Bhagaduttapur Police Station, and the police apprehended the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick