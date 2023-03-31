84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: Man found dead in APDCL office premises in Six Mile

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Man found dead in APDCL office premises in Six Mile
AT Photo 

Guwahati, March 31: Sensation prevailed in Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) office premises situated at Six Mile, Guwahati after a man was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

As per sources, the man identified as Baidya Nath Payeng who hails from Lakhimpur, Assam was working as a contractual employee at the Six Mile APDCL office for nearly seven months.

Meanwhile, Police and CID team have reached the spot to investigate the matter.

Sources further revealed that the body was recovered from an abandoned house in the office premises. It will be sent for forensic test to ascertain the reason behind the death of Payeng.

The Assam Tribune


