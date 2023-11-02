Guwahati: Man found dead after alleged hit & run

Guwahati, Nov 2: A man was discovered dead at Patharkhuchi in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city on Wednesday.

As per reports, locals suspect that the man was a victim of a hit-and-run accident that took place on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as one Anand Mili, a resident of 13th Mile area. Anand was an employee of a factory in the area where he was found dead, reports said.

Following the discovery, local police reached the scene and sent the body for post-mortem. However, the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.