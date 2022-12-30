Guwahati: Man books cab to dump dead body of his friend he killed, gets arrested

Guwahati, Dec 30: In a shocking incident, a man was arrested after he allegedly killed his friend and dumped his body on the outskirts of Guwahati in a cab.

The incident that took place on Thursday came to light after the cab driver reached Dispur Police Station and informed about the entire incident.

As per sources, the accused identified as Hitesh Das is a resident of Nalbari who after having an argument with his friend- Premnath Bhuyan over some financial matter has beaten him to death with a hammer.

Later, he booked a cab offline to dump the body of Bhuyan. The cab driver Khagen Das who was known to Das, was suspicious about his actions as he loaded the trunk of the vehicle with a sack. Upon enquiring he revealed that he killed a person whose body he is going to dump in the forest near Kamalpur. The driver was also threatened of dire consequences if he disclose about it to anybody, said sources.

After dropping off the accused, the cab driver headed towards the Dispur police station and narrated the entire incident, following which a complaint was filed and the accused was arrested.

As per sources, Police Commissioner Diganta Bora has assured to investigate the murder at the earliest. He further lauded the role of the driver, Khagen Das and announced to give him a reward of Rs 10,000.