Guwahati: Man assaults elderly woman on road while mute spectators kept watching

Guwahati, Nov 25: In a distressing incident, an elderly woman was mercilessly assaulted in the middle of the road in broad daylight in Guwahati’s Kahilipara on Saturday.

According to the initial information, a video surfaced wherein the assailant was seen mercilessly thrashing the woman while hurling abuses.

However, what sent shockwaves to the citizens is how the bystanders were watching the abuse without coming forward to rescue the elderly lady from the clutches of the assailant.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati city police swiftly responded to the scene and apprehended the accused, identified as Arup Sarma, in connection with the incident.

The reason behind the assault is yet to be known.