Guwahati man arrested for torturing mother released by police

Guwahati, Aug 8: Samarjyoti Bharali who was arrested by the police on August 7 for torturing his mother was released by the Dispur police.

As per sources, Bharali was released at mid night after his father gave statement in connection to the case.

Bharali was accused of allegedly torturing his mother physically and mentally following which he was arrested. The elderly woman was also confined to the porch and forced to endure the sweltering heat. He was also accused of hitting her and poured hot water over her body.

According to reports, Bharali’s father claimed that he was innocent due to which he was released by the police.