Guwahati: Major head-on collision between bikes claims 2 lives

Guwahati, Feb 7: Two youths died on the spot in a tragic head-on collision at a flyover near B Barooah College in Guwahati on Tuesday night.

According to sources, a head-on collision between two motorcycles, bearing registration numbers AS07H5266 and AS01BW2170, was reported at the flyover near B Barooah College claiming the lives of two people, who were brother-in-laws by relation, while two others sustained grievous injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Rakesh Das and Parmeshwar Deka who were residing at a rental place in Silpukhuri area.

Meanwhile, Bhangargarh Police reached the spot and rushed the injured to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition.