Guwahati LS constituency to have 102 all-women polling stations

Guwahati, Mar 18: As many as 102 all-women polling stations will be set up in the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency during the forthcoming general elections. This was informed by the District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Kamrup (Metro) District, Sumit Sattawan, on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Sattawan said that Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency has more women voters than men, adding that the figure is likely to go up in the coming days.

He informed that the constituency has 2,181 polling booths spread across Kamrup (M), Kamrup, and Goalpara districts. “Out of them, we will have 102 all-women polling stations. All the staff in these booths will be women. Besides, we will also have 15 model polling stations in our constituency,” the DC said.

“We have 20,19,444 voters of which 9,93,268 are men, 10,26,118 are women and 58 are third gender. These figures are likely to go up after taking into account the new voter applications,” he said.

He informed that around 9,000 civil servants will be engaged during the polling exercise, apart from a considerable number of security personnel.

“We will also have 35 flying squads, 15 static surveillance teams, and 15 video surveillance teams for enforcing the model code of conduct in letter and spirit,” Sattawan added.