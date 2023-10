Guwahati, Oct 8: A terrifying incident took place in Guwahati when an LPG tanker caught fire, resulting in extensive damage to the front side of the vehicle on Sunday.

The incident occurred on National Highway 37 when the LPG tanker was en route from Khanapara to Jorabat.

Upon receiving information, the fire brigade reached the spot to douse the fire and prevented a potential disaster.