Guwahati loses Rs 15 Cr to cyber fraud in 2025; police recover Rs 2.12 Cr

Guwahati, July 15: The Cyber Crime Branch of Guwahati Police has recovered Rs 2.12 crore from cyber fraudsters so far in 2025, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Birinchi Bora informed, on Tuesday.

Highlighting the growing threat of digital crime in the city, Bora said the recovered amount is part of nearly Rs 15 crore that was siphoned off by online scammers in just the past six and a half months.

“In 2025 alone, we have received 386 complaints related to financial cyber frauds amounting to almost Rs 15 crore. So far, we have recovered Rs 2.12 crore, but the remaining amount is yet to be traced. We have registered 37 cases and arrested 55 individuals in connection with these frauds,” Bora told the press at Panbazar.

“What’s worrying is that many of the victims are informed citizens. We have seen teachers, doctors, and media professionals—people who are highly educated—falling prey to these scams,” Bora noted.

Explaining the hurdles in retrieving defrauded money, Bora said the police can only act if the funds remain within the digital financial system and "not withdrawn by the criminals".

Giving examples of common tactics used by cybercriminals, the ADCP warned that fraudsters often impersonate officials from government agencies such as the CBI, police, or customs.

“We have received complaints from people who were duped by callers posing as officials from investigative or enforcement agencies. If you haven’t done anything wrong, there’s no reason to fear such calls. Always verify before paying,” he said.

Bora also flagged concerns about the potential misuse of Artificial Intelligence in future scams. “Although no AI-generated fraud has been reported here (Guwahati) yet, the misuse of private images and data through AI is a growing threat. Citizens must remain alert,” he said.

Urging the public to be cautious, the officer advised against investing through unverified apps or platforms.

“Don’t trust any app or investment scheme that isn’t recognised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or other regulatory bodies,” he added.