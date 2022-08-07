Guwahati: Locals recover decomposed body under Bharalu river bridge

Guwahati, Aug 7: A decomposed body of an unidentified person has been recovered underneath the Bharalu River Bridge in Guwahati on Saturday. The locals spotted the body floating in the canal near Freedom Fighter Road, after which the police were informed in the evening.

According to sources, the Birubari Police reached the spot immediately and started an operation to recover the dead body.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and further investigation is being conducted by the police.

It is reported that the man was dressed in blue jeans and a shirt, and the cause of his death has not been ascertained yet.

In a similar incident on Friday, another body of a person was recovered by the police in an under-construction building in front of Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in the Panjabari locality.

According to Guwahati Police, the unidentified man is suspected to be a labourer involved in construction activities of the building.