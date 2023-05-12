85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Guwahati: Leopard attacks two people in Fatasil Ambari

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Leopard attacks two people in Fatasil Ambari
X

AT Photo

  • whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • koo

Guwahati, May 12: A terrifying incident took place in Guwahati where two people, including a woman, sustained severe injuries after a leopard attacked them.

The incident occurred in Fatasil Ambari area on Friday which created a tense situation in the locality.

The injured identified as Suman Kumar Singh and Munair Devi were immediately taken to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Guwahati: Leopard attacks two people in Fatasil Ambari

Guwahati, May 12: A terrifying incident took place in Guwahati where two people, including a woman, sustained severe injuries after a leopard attacked them.

The incident occurred in Fatasil Ambari area on Friday which created a tense situation in the locality.

The injured identified as Suman Kumar Singh and Munair Devi were immediately taken to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X