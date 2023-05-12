Guwahati: Leopard attacks two people in Fatasil Ambari

Guwahati, May 12: A terrifying incident took place in Guwahati where two people, including a woman, sustained severe injuries after a leopard attacked them.
The incident occurred in Fatasil Ambari area on Friday which created a tense situation in the locality.
The injured identified as Suman Kumar Singh and Munair Devi were immediately taken to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.
Guwahati, May 12: A terrifying incident took place in Guwahati where two people, including a woman, sustained severe injuries after a leopard attacked them.
The incident occurred in Fatasil Ambari area on Friday which created a tense situation in the locality.
The injured identified as Suman Kumar Singh and Munair Devi were immediately taken to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.