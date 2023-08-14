Guwahati lawyer held for threatening to post woman’s photo on social media

Guwahati, Aug 13: A lawyer from Guwahati was arrested by the police after he allegedly threatened to upload pictures of a woman on social media.

A case was lodged against the lawyer at the Geetanagar Police Station, where the victim alleged that the said lawyer identified as Zaheer Abbasi has threatened to leak her intimate pictures on social media.

As per sources, the lawyer and the woman first met on Facebook and developed an affair. However, the woman’s willingness to end the relationship did not go down well with the advocate following which he threatened to make their private moments viral on social media.

The woman later lodged a complaint against the lawyer and he was arrested from Chandmari.

The accused lawyer hails from Nagaon, Assam.