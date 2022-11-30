84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: Lawyer gets 25 yrs imprisonment for raping minors

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Nov 30: A special POCSO court on Tuesday sentenced a lawyer to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting two minors.

As per sources, the lawyer identified as Mohiruddin Ali, assaulted the victims on the pretext of tutoring them.

The court also ordered the district legal services authority to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 to both the victims.

The Assam Tribune


