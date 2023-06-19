85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati landslide: Part of road crumbles down near Kamakhya Temple

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati landslide: Part of road crumbles down near Kamakhya Temple
AT Photo

Guwahati, Jun 19: Following the continuous downpour in different parts of the state, a landslide incident took place near Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Monday.

A portion of the road in Durga Sarovar crumbled down causing panic among the people in the area

Meanwhile, on receiving information, officials of the district administration reached the spot and began their restoration work.

So far no casualties were reported following the incident.

The Assam Tribune


Similar Posts
The Assam Tribune


