Guwahati: Land mafia nabbed by Basistha Police

Guwahati, June 9: The Basistha Police have arrested a land mafia for his involvement in irregularities concerning a piece of land under the Dispur Revenue Circle.

The arrest follows an investigation initiated after a case was lodged by the police.

Last year the Guwahati Police launched a crackdown against land mafias following which a huge racket was busted. Several people including government officials, advocates involved in the scam manipulated land records, leading to illegal land accusations in Guwahati.