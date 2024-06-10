86 years of service to the nation
By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Land mafia nabbed by Basistha Police
Guwahati, June 9: The Basistha Police have arrested a land mafia for his involvement in irregularities concerning a piece of land under the Dispur Revenue Circle.

The arrest follows an investigation initiated after a case was lodged by the police.

Last year the Guwahati Police launched a crackdown against land mafias following which a huge racket was busted. Several people including government officials, advocates involved in the scam manipulated land records, leading to illegal land accusations in Guwahati.

