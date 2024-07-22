Guwahati lad Ananda Bhaduri clinches gold in Maths Olympiad

Guwahati, Jul 22: A youth from Guwahati, Ananda Bhaduri, one of the prodigies in the six-member team representing India, has clinched gold at the International Mathematical Olympiad.

The team achieved an outstanding result, securing four gold medals, a silver medal, and an honourable mention, marking India's best-ever 4th place finish among 108 participating countries in the 65th edition of the Olympiad, held in Bath, United Kingdom.



In 2023, 17-year-old Bhaduri won a silver medal in the competition.



The other members of the team include Adithya Mangudy, Venkata Ganesh from Pune, Maharashtra; Kanav Talwar from Noida, UP; Rushil Mathur from Mumbai, Maharashtra; Arjun Gupta from Delhi; and Siddarth Choppara from Pune, Maharashtra.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed immense joy and pride over India's exceptional performance in the International Mathematical Olympiad.



"It’s a matter of immense joy and pride that India has come 4th in its best-ever performance in the International Maths Olympiad. Our contingent has brought home four golds and one silver medal. This feat will inspire several other youngsters and help make mathematics even more popular. Modi wrote in a post on X.



Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Bhaduri for the feat.



Taking to the microblogging site 'X', he wrote Heartiest congratulations to Assam's son, Master Ananda Bhaduri on clinching a Gold at the International Maths Olympiad and being part of the Indian team as they achieved its best ever ranking at the Olympiad. Congratulations to all the other winners from the Indian squad for their tremendous performance. Their achievements will inspire lakhs of students to shed their fear of Maths and embrace it wholeheartedly.”





