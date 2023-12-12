Guwahati: Keshab Mahanta visits Jayanta Das at Hospital

Guwahati, Dec 12: To take stock of the health condition of veteran Assamese actor Jayanta Das, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta visited him at the hospital on Tuesday.

During his visit, the health minister inquired about the health condition of the actor from the doctors supervising his treatment and instructed them to provide all necessary emergency medical care.

Speaking to the media, Mahanta said, “All facilities will be provided by the Assam government for the treatment of Jayanta Das. A team of specialised doctors will be deployed from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for his treatment.”

He informed that all arrangements have been made to ensure there is no shortage of blood supply, adding that, “We have asked the blood bank of GMCH to be ready in any situation of crisis.”

Jayanta Das was admitted to Apollo Hospital after he fell ill on Saturday night and is currently under the life support system.