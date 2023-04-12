Guwahati journo killed in road accident

Guwahati, April 12: In a heart-wrenching incident, a city journalist was killed in a road accident in Basistha area of Guwahati on Wednesday morning.

The journo has been identified as Mustak Alam who was working in a digital media outlet in Guwahati.

Reportedly, Alam was on his way to office when he was hit by a city bus on the Basistha road and died on spot.

The body has been sent to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for the post-mortem reports.