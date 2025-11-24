Guwahati journalist found dead in office; police suspect suicide

Guwahati, Nov 24: The body of a young female journalist, employed as a news presenter with a Guwahati-based media organisation, was recovered from her office on the third floor of the Purboday building in Christian Basti, in the early hours of Monday.

Police said that prima facie, the incident appears to be a case of suicide, and a note was found near the body.

“We are suspecting this to be a case of suicide. We have gone through the CCTV footage of the office room and further investigation is ongoing,” a police official said.

According to colleagues, the journalist had reported for duty early on November 23 morning but did not return home. When she remained unreachable late into the night, office staff began searching the premises.

Her body was discovered in the early hours of Monday, following which police arrived at the scene and initiated an inquiry.

The incident has devastated her family, who had been preparing for her wedding on December 5.

Speaking to the press, her visibly distraught father said everything had appeared normal and wedding preparations were in full swing.

“She printed the invitation cards herself and told me to start inviting guests. I fixed the venue, and we had already bought sweets, clothes and other items for the ceremonies. She was excited and said she would buy a few things on her own,” he said.

He shared that his daughter had been living in a rented accommodation in Hatigaon for the past one-and-a-half years because of limited space at the family’s government quarters, but remained in close touch with them.

“I spoke to her every day. The last time was while she was shopping in Fancy Bazar for her wedding and would call again at night. I slept early, thinking she would call later. I cannot believe why she took such a step,” he said.

While police have begun their investigation, family members suggested the young journalist may have been under financial stress.

Her elder sister, who broke down upon seeing her body, also pointed to monetary difficulties as a possible factor.

However, her father denied any pressure from the groom’s family. “Whatever financial problems she had, I was trying to manage. I told her not to worry,” he said.

In the recovered note, the deceased reportedly wrote, “One decision for everyone’s happiness. Stay well without me. Sorry.”