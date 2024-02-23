Guwahati Jal Board to start testing of distribution network; water leakage warning issued

Guwahati, Feb 23: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) issued an alert on Friday for water leakages as it is going to commence flushing and testing of the distribution network in a few parts of the city.

The jal board will start the testing on GS Road, BK Kakoti, RK Mission, AK Azad Road, Dilip Huzuri Path, Duwarika Nagar, Rupkonwar Path/Junaki Path, Rupkonwar Colony, Zakir Hussain Road and Hengrabari.

“During the trial run, leakages of water may occur at a few locations, which shall be rectified by our team immediately. All concerned are kindly requested to cooperate with us during the said exercise,” the jal board said.