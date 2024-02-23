86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Guwahati Jal Board to start testing of distribution network; water leakage warning issued

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati Jal Board to start testing of distribution network; water leakage warning issued
X

Guwahati, Feb 23: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) issued an alert on Friday for water leakages as it is going to commence flushing and testing of the distribution network in a few parts of the city.

The jal board will start the testing on GS Road, BK Kakoti, RK Mission, AK Azad Road, Dilip Huzuri Path, Duwarika Nagar, Rupkonwar Path/Junaki Path, Rupkonwar Colony, Zakir Hussain Road and Hengrabari.

“During the trial run, leakages of water may occur at a few locations, which shall be rectified by our team immediately. All concerned are kindly requested to cooperate with us during the said exercise,” the jal board said.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X