Guwahati Jal Board to resume water supply from June 5

Guwahati, Jun 4: Coming as a sigh of relief for the people of Guwahati, the Guwahati Jal Board on Sunday confirmed that the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) water supply will resume on June 5. The news was confirmed by the board via twitter.



The Guwahati Jal Board recently discontinued the JICA water supply due to the water pipeline burst incident in the Kharguli area of Guwahati while technical specialists from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) investigated the infrastructure as a whole and the source of the problem.





We are pleased to bring to the attention of our valued consumers and stakeholders that Guwahati Jal Board shall resume water supply from 5th of June, 2023 onwards as per timings mentioned here. We regret inconvenience caused till then.

@CMOfficeAssam @TheAshokSinghal @diprassam pic.twitter.com/uyf46dIBYN — Guwahati Jal Board (@gmdwsb) June 4, 2023































