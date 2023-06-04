Guwahati Jal Board to resume water supply from June 5

Guwahati, Jun 4: Coming as a sigh of relief for the people of Guwahati, the Guwahati Jal Board on Sunday confirmed that the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) water supply will resume on June 5. The news was confirmed by the board via twitter.
The Guwahati Jal Board recently discontinued the JICA water supply due to the water pipeline burst incident in the Kharguli area of Guwahati while technical specialists from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) investigated the infrastructure as a whole and the source of the problem.
Guwahati, Jun 4: Coming as a sigh of relief for the people of Guwahati, the Guwahati Jal Board on Sunday confirmed that the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) water supply will resume on June 5. The news was confirmed by the board via twitter.
The Guwahati Jal Board recently discontinued the JICA water supply due to the water pipeline burst incident in the Kharguli area of Guwahati while technical specialists from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) investigated the infrastructure as a whole and the source of the problem.