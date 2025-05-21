Guwahati Jal Board to test water network in 150+ localities today; complete list here

Guwahati, May 21: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB), will be conducting a large-scale flushing and testing operation of its water distribution network across multiple zones in the city, on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to improve water flow, detect leaks, and ensure better service delivery in the coming months.

The flushing/testing activity will cover several localities across Central, Eastern, Western, and Southern Guwahati.

GJB officials have alerted residents that minor leakages may occur at some locations during the trial run. However, dedicated repair teams will be on standby to address issues immediately.

Citizens are requested to cooperate during this important maintenance work, the Board said.

Here is the complete list of localities: