Guwahati Jal Board to test water network in 150+ localities today; complete list here
Guwahati, May 21: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB), will be conducting a large-scale flushing and testing operation of its water distribution network across multiple zones in the city, on Wednesday.
The initiative aims to improve water flow, detect leaks, and ensure better service delivery in the coming months.
The flushing/testing activity will cover several localities across Central, Eastern, Western, and Southern Guwahati.
GJB officials have alerted residents that minor leakages may occur at some locations during the trial run. However, dedicated repair teams will be on standby to address issues immediately.
Citizens are requested to cooperate during this important maintenance work, the Board said.
Here is the complete list of localities:
- Narakasur Hill
- Narakasur reservoir to Mritunjoy Mandir
- GMC Circle Point to Rupnagar Tinali
- Rupnagar Tinali to ASTC Workshop
- GMC Circle Point to Bhanagarh
- Bhanagarh to EPFO
- Jyoti Path
- Shankardev Path
- Sewali Path
- Shivapuram Path
- Rupali Path
- Pragati Path
- Hemosree Path
- Gadhuli Path
- Shankardev Path
- Sarbananda Path (EREC R2)
- Brindaban Path
- Lakhi Path
- Maa Chandika Path (New)
- Srimantpur B/L-4 & (Sub Lane)
- Srimantpur B/L-6
- Srimantpur Main Road
- Horse Race Road
- Bhagyachandra Lane
- Suwani Path
- Suwani Path (Sub lane)
- Srimantpur B/L
- Chilarai Nagar Path B/L 1, 2, 3
- Srimantpur LP School B/L-1, 2, 3
- Arunuday Path
- GMC Circle Point to Birubari Kalita Chowk
- Mili-juli Path
- Amorjyoti Path
- Navodaya Path
- Kailash Nagar Path
- Ganesh Mandir Path
- Madhabdev Path
- Phuleswari Path
- Gopi Path
- Sewali Path
- Sukapha Path
- Ganesh Mandir Path B/L
- Annani Bora Path
- Piyali Phukan Road
- Rupnagar Bylanes
- Ridahi Path
- Swasti Path
- Bishnu Path
- Tribeni Path
- Durga Path
- Rupnagar B/L
- Nijorapara Path & B/L
- Nijorapara to Katmill Road
- Nijorapara to Katmill Road B/L
- Shaktigarh to Bhanagarh Kali Mandir
- G.S Road
- Ganeshguri
- Shaktigarh Path
- Shaktigarh B/L
- Nanak Nagar
- Sarvoday Path
- D Neog Path
- GMCH Dental College Road
- Chanakya Path
- Ananda Nagar Path
- Ananda Nagar B/L-1
- Ananda Nagar B/L-5
- Arunodoi Path
- Udayachal Road
- Hunuram Boro Path
- Rajbari Path
- Dispur College B/L
- GMCH Hostel Road
- Kosaribasti Main Road
- Kosaribasti B/L
- Dr. B. B Das
- Majid Path
- Arudoi Path
- Juri Path
- Udayanchal Road
- Samannya Path
- Samannya Path B/L
- Hanuram Boro Path
- Kali Mandir Path
- Pachoboro Path
- Bishnu Rabha Path
- Batho Mandir Path
- Niligiri Path
- Gopal Boro Path
- R P Road
- Birubari Main Road
- Gopinath Nagar Road
- Gopinath Nagar Road B/L
- Mazid Road to Ramananda Mahanta Path
- Haridwar Das Path
- Krishna Kanta Handique Path
- Kahilipara Main Road
- Kahilipara B/L
- Sahid Path
- Mandakini Path
- Mena Academy Path
- Sundaram Path
- Sri Sri Landga Deor Mandir Path
- Namghar Path
- Swarna Path
- Pahari Path
- Narayan Mandir Path
- Punjabi Gali
- R P Road
- Ganeshguri
- Secretary Road
- Last Gate
- Supermarket