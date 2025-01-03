Guwahati Jal Board sanctions ₹4.8 lakh compensation for Kharghuli water pipeline burst victims

Guwahati, Jan 3: The Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board (Guwahati Jal Board) has announced financial assistance of ₹4.8 lakh for families affected by the devastating water pipe explosion in Kharghuli yesterday. The incident, which occurred under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project (GWSP), caused severe damage to several houses in the area.

As per the official order issued by Managing Director Pallav Gopal Jha, the compensation has been allocated under Section 80 of 'The Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board Act, 2009.' The sanctioned amount will be distributed among four individuals whose houses sustained significant damage:

Anowar Hussain: ₹1,20,000

Abu Fateh Ahmed: ₹1,20,000

Moumin Seikh: ₹1,20,000

Binita Das: ₹1,20,000

The total compensation amount of ₹4,80,000 aims to provide immediate relief to the victims as they recover from the disaster. The Guwahati Jal Board has assured that further assistance will be extended if necessary.

The Kharghuli waterpipe burst incident has raised concerns about the infrastructure's resilience under the ambitious JICA-supported project, which aims to provide reliable drinking water to Guwahati.

On January 2, 2025, a significant water pipeline burst occurred in Guwahati's Kharghuli area, leading to substantial property damage and disruptions. The incident took place around 10:15 am, causing extensive damage to over five homes, seven vehicles, and multiple business establishments. A child reportedly sustained injuries due to the force of the gushing water, which reached heights of eight to nine meters.

This project, partially commissioned in December 2022, aims to provide reliable drinking water to the city. In response to the recent incident, the Guwahati Jal Board has cut off the city's water supply for three days to facilitate repairs and prevent further damage. Urban Development Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah has assured the public that experts are investigating the cause of the pipeline burst to prevent such occurrences in the future.