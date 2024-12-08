Guwahati Jal Board opens applications for 95,858 new domestic drinking water connections

Guwahati, Dec. 8: The Guwahati Jal Board, under the JICA-assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project, is set to open applications for approximately 95,858 new domestic drinking water connections in the south central Guwahati sector this month.

The project has the potential to connect 1,10,000 domestic service meters and till now 14,142 house service connections, benefiting 28,492 households have already been given under 53 district metering areas, said a press release.

Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal has urged the residents of Guwahati to take advantage of this opportunity and apply for water connections.

The applications can be submitted through the Guwahati Jal Board mobile app, simplifying the process for citizens.

To minimize inconvenience, the Guwahati Jal Board has streamlined operations by ensuring road excavations for water connections are carried out only once, reducing disruptions.

Minister Singhal appealed to citizens to cooperate with the department in facilitating the seamless installation of clean tap water connections and road restoration works.

In a significant move to support below poverty line (BPL) families, the Guwahati Jal Board in association with Guwahati Municipal Corporation, is offering subsidized water connections for up to Rs 7,000 to eligible households with valid ration cards. Registration for this scheme is currently ongoing, it added.

- By Staff Reporter