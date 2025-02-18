Guwahati Jal Board delays phase 2, 3 of robotic survey amidst water scarcity

Guwahati, Feb 18: After conducting the first phase of the robotic survey to detect faults in the main supply pipeline, the Guwahati Jal Board has decided to defer the next two schedules of survey.

"We seek to inform our esteemed consumers that the phase-wise water supply interruption owing to robotic survey which were scheduled to take place from February 19 to 22 (Phase II) and February 25 to 28 (Phase III) have been deferred for the convenience of the esteemed consumers," GJB stated in its official microblogging handle.

Apparently, the decision was taken in view of the extreme scarcity of potable water. There was public outrage over the shutdown, as it also coincided with the Advantage Assam 2.0 event days.

GJB will notify the next shut-down later.

Meanwhile, the board also informed that water supply will be interrupted on February 18 and 19 in different areas, including Chitrachal Path, Happy Villa, Joypur, Silpukhuri, Latasil, Barowari, Panbazar, Athgoan, Bishnupur, Fancy Bazar, Nizarapar, Pension Para, Hedayetpur, Silpukhuri (South), etc., owing to leakage rectification work near Guwahati Planetarium

- By Staff Reporter