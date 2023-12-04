Guwahati: Inmate dies by suicide inside prison at Jalukbari PS

Guwahati, Dec 4: In a sensational incident, an inmate accused of robbery allegedly died by suicide inside a prison cell at Jalukbari Police Station in Guwahati on Monday.

According to initial information, the deceased, identified as Jehirul Islam, was arrested on theft charges and kept in lockup at the police station.

This morning, the police personnel found Jehirul hanging inside his prison cell, stirring tensions in the police station.

After the incident was reported, high-ranking police officers, accompanied by a magistrate, arrived at the spot.

Further details are underway.