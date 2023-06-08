Guwahati: Indian Army plans to make Narengi Military Station fully renewable

Guwahati, June 8: The Narengi Military Station located in Assam’s Guwahati has emerged as an important logistics hub for the Indian Army as it has been catering to the security requirements of the Eastern theatre.

As per reports, the Indian Army is now planning to make the Narengi Military Station a completely renewable-based military station. They have already installed a green solar energy plant with a capacity of 1 MW (Mega Watt) at the military station to benefit the troops of the Indian army. They are further planning to extend the plant to 3 MW.

The army is banking on renewable energy as it derives energy sources from wind, water and sun which will be beneficial for the army in high altitudes to enhance the living conditions of its personnel.

They also installed a system of Real-Time Data Acquisition and Required Parameter Monitoring for analysis of Power Generation each day, incorporating weather parameter sensors like wind direction sensor, wind speed sensor, solar radiation sensor, humidity sensor, temperature sensor and barometer pressure sensor, said reports.

The Narengi Military Station covering an area of around 3300 acres of land is considered to be one of the logistics hubs for the Eastern Theatre that provides all kind of support for operational preparedness to the Indian Army including mechanical support, fuel, rations, vehicles, ammunition and other important tools.