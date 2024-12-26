Guwahati in 2024: A year of progress & challenges

While Guwahati took a step forward towards infrastructure development and modernisation in 2024, the city, nevertheless, continued to grapple with a number of pressing issues.

These challenges serve as a stark reminder of the need to prioritise sustainability, safety, and civic well-being alongside development.

Like in the previous years, the residents of Guwahati in the year 2024 found themselves at the receiving end of urban flooding induced by poor drainage systems and environmental degradation, among other things.

The state government, which from time to time had made lofty claims, has been found wanting when it came to mobilising its resources in mitigating artificial flooding in the city, especially during the monsoon, leaving several areas submerged and exposing gaps in drainage infrastructure.

A tragic incident involving the death of an eight-year-old boy in an open drain in July once again exposed the hollow nature of civic planning in Guwahati, which is projected as the gateway to Southeast Asia.

One of the major highlights of the year 2024 has been widespread protests from various organisations, associations, student unions, and political parties over a range of issues, including rising prices of essential commodities and political matters, such as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the arrest of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Assam Police had registered cases against Gandhi and several other leaders of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

In a recent protest, a Congress party member passed away due to respiratory complications after the police allegedly used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

In October, another massive public protest compelled the government to reconsider its plan to fell age-old trees in Dighalipukhuri for the proposed Reserve Bank-Noonmati connecting flyover. Citizens from all walks of life united to protect the heritage and ecological significance of the area, demonstrating the power of collective action. The public participation highlighted the community's deep commitment to preserving the environment, ultimately forcing the authorities to change their approach and explore alternative solutions.

The year also witnessed recurring incidents of crimes against life and property, with the multi-crore stock market scam taking the State by storm. Multiple arrests were made, and kingpins of the racket were subsequently arrested in what has been one of the biggest financial scams in the country.

The city's crime map also witnessed recurring incidents of murder and rape, making headlines quite frequently. Cases of petty crimes, including snatching, were also reported during the year.

Over the span of the last 12 months, multiple incidents of brutal killings had come to light, raising concerns over public safety and the efficacy of law enforcement mechanisms.

In one of the significant incidents, the Guwahati Police uncovered a gruesome murder involving multiple accused. A 32-year-old transport agent was murdered, and his body recovered from a drain in a slum area of Green Park Colony near Kamakhya Station, creating shockwaves among the residents.

In another incident in Kahilipara, a woman allegedly killed her husband in connivance with her lover.

The rising number of cases of suicide in IIT Guwahati drew sharp criticism from across the board, raising questions about the mental health of students studying in premier institutes.

The city also mourned the loss of prominent personalities, including veteran actor Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee and musician Bhupen Uzir. Adding to the grief, noted personality Ramen Baruah went missing.

The city witnessed major infrastructural progress with the inauguration of the elevated corridor over the Brahmaputra, which connects Bhootnath and Machkhowa.

Work began on two flyovers at Rukminigaon and Kalapahar, while construction for the elevated corridor on the MRD Road also started, promising relief from traffic congestion in the future.

The introduction of 200 green buses and a city-wide street light project underscored Guwahati's push towards modernisation and sustainability.

Guwahati celebrated the debut international cricket debut of city boy Riyan Parag, a moment of pride for sports enthusiasts in Assam.

The civic body Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has taken various initiatives and projects for the people of the city.

GMC inaugurated nine community halls, 17 public toilets, and six cremation grounds this year. It also laid the foundation stone for as many as 45 bus stops in the city, and among those, works for several stoppages have already been completed.

The inauguration of the newly renovated Jorpukhuri Park and newly built Botanical Garden in Fancy Bazar has further increased the open spaces.

While there were many takeaways vis-à-vis infrastructure, the year 2024 left a lot to be desired as far as improvement in civic amenities is concerned. From the law-and-order point of view, the year 2024 turned out to be a mixed bag for Guwahati.





