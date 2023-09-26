Guwahati IIT professor Chandan Mahanta passes away

Guwahati, Sept 26: Professor Chandan Mahanta, a distinguished figure in academia and Professor of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, passed away on Tuesday morning.

The 61-year-old took his last breath at his IIT Guwahati residence, where he had left an indelible mark on the academic and scientific community. He also served as the Dean of Student Affairs and the Head of the Department of Civil Engineering, as well as the Center for Environment.

He was battling with glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain tumor, which lasted for two years.

Professor Chandan Mahanta's impact on IIT Guwahati was profound. He was among the institution's earliest members, playing a pivotal role during its formative years.

His commitment to advancing knowledge in the field of river science and water sustainability led to the successful execution of numerous national and international projects.

Mahanta's work has had a lasting impact on the understanding of northeast Indian hydrology, a region marked by its unique and complex water systems.

The professor also guided countless students, inspiring them to engage in meaningful research and contribute to the greater good of the community.

His passion for education and research went beyond the classroom, as he encouraged his students to apply their knowledge to solve real-world challenges related to water resources and environmental sustainability.

As the academic community mourns the loss of a visionary scholar and mentor, Professor Chandan Mahanta's contributions will serve as a reminder of the importance of relentless pursuit of knowledge and the transformative power of education.

He leaves behind a profound and enduring impact on the hearts and minds of those he touched. His wisdom, compassion, and dedication will continue to inspire generations to come, serving as a beacon for all who seek to make a positive difference in the world.