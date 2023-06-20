85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: Huge tree smashes into railway quarters in Maligaon

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Huge tree smashes into railway quarters in Maligaon
AT Photo 

Guwahati, June 20: Several houses were damaged after a huge tree fell at Maligaon shuttle gate road on Monday night.

The incident took place near the Kamakhya School in Maligaon.

As per sources, some railway quarters were damaged due to the felling of the tree. Fortunately, a family was rescued by the neighbours.

Locals alleged that due to continuous downpour the trees have suffered damage, despite repeated requests by the people no action was taken by the headmaster of Kamakhya School following which the incident took place.

The Assam Tribune


