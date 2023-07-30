85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: Huge fire breaks out near ACA Stadium

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Huge fire breaks out near ACA Stadium
Guwahati, Jul 30: A massive fire broke out in Guwahati on Saturday where a paint godown was gutted during the incident.

The inferno occurred in the Barsapara area of the city near a wheat factory adjacent to the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) stadium.

Upon receiving information seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Meanwhile, no casualties were reported during the incident and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The Assam Tribune


