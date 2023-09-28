Guwahati hotel sealed after dead lizard found in customer's meal

Guwahati, Sept 28: Two days after the unsettling discovery of a deceased lizard in a patron's rice thali at Maa Kali Hotel in the Paltan Bazar area, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) took decisive action on Thursday.

Collaborating with Food Safety authorities and law enforcement, under the oversight of a magistrate, an operation was carried out at the aforementioned hotel.

The comprehensive inspection revealed that the establishment had egregiously violated hygiene standards, posing a significant risk to public health. Consequently, the GMC decided to close down the hotel.

This incident unfolded when a customer from Silchar visited the hotel to enjoy a meal, ordering a rice thali and a serving of fish curry.

Much to his shock, he stumbled upon a lifeless lizard concealed within the cooked rice.

The discovery quickly escalated into a heated altercation between the customer and the hotel's staff and later the man filed a police complaint with the Paltan Bazar Police station.