Guwahati hosts weeklong workshop on urban flood; remote sensing. GIS in focus

Guwahati, Nov 24: A weeklong workshop on urban flood using the application of remote sensing and Geographic Information System (GIS) was organised in Guwahati by the Department of Geography, Pandu College; Arya Vidyapeeth College (Autonomous) IQAC, NSS; IIC of Pandu College; and Skyline Institute of Geo-Informatics, New Delhi.

Resource persons and academicians from the Department of Geography, Gauhati University, and the Department of Geography, Pandu College, along with participants from the different institutions of Guwahati, Delhi, climate and astrophysics experts from Liverpool University, UK, and officials from DDMA, Kamrup, Assam, attended the workshop, which ended on Saturday.

A total of 16 sessions were held during the workshop. Both the theoretical and practical aspects of the issue were covered in the workshops.

A field trip to the Deepor Beel and Kalmoni River was organised on the final day of the programme to obtain firsthand knowledge and experience of the urban water body and drainage system.

A panel discussion with the students from Assam Down-town University, Assam, was held on the spot in response to the present conditions of the Kalmoni River and Deepor Beel. Dr. Sanchya Jyoti Bora, principal and chairperson of Pandu College, inaugurated the workshop on November 18.

Dr. Pradip Kr Bhattacharyya, principal of Arya Vidyapeeth College (Autonomous), was the chief guest along with other dignitaries. The keynote speaker was Dr. Ravindrra Nath Tiwary, academic dean of Skyline Institute of Geoinformatics in Rohtak, Haryana, and NETRA in New Delhi.

The workshop came up with a total of fifteen recommendations for utilising remote sensing and GIS approaches to address Guwahati's urban flooding issue.

According to the chief convener and HoD of the Department of Geography, Dr. Niranjan Bhattacharjee, the organisers will submit their recommendations to the appropriate authorities in the government.

By-

Staff Reporter