Guwahati hosts ‘Run for Unity’ events to mark Sardar Patel’s Birth Anniversary

Guwahati, Oct 29: National Unity Day was celebrated across India on Tuesday, marking the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

To honour Patel's legacy, Assam hosted multiple “Run for Unity” marathons in several districts, drawing prominent figures and hundreds of participants including union ministers, cabinet members, and prominent local officials.

In Guwahati, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal launched the marathon at Sarusajai Stadium.

Over 400 people, including cabinet minister Keshab Mahanta and Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, joined the run.

Sonowal highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to Patel's ideals, stating, “With the motto of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, the PM aims to continue India’s strong and steady progress.”

Although the annual event typically occurs on October 31, this year’s “Run for Unity” was pre-poned due to Diwali festivities, Sonowal noted.

Another marathon took place at Latasil Field, where Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor Mrigen Sarania, and other senior officials joined police personnel and students to commemorate Patel’s legacy.

'Run for Unity' at Latasil field

The run commenced at Latasil Field, following the Brahmaputra’s edge towards Raj Bhawan, and concluded at the starting point.

Margherita also joined the celebrations, with a marathon from Alubari to Margherita Public Higher Secondary School organised by local Village Defence Party (VDP) and civic authorities.

In the men’s category, Arup Gogoi, Jayanta Neog, and Karna Prasad Rai secured the top three positions, while Basanti Singh, Geetanjali Saikia, and Debika Sonowal tied with Parijat Dihingia in the women’s category.

The event was flagged off by Margherita Co-District Police Officer Dinesh Pratap Singh.

AT Photo: Run for Unity organised in Margherita



