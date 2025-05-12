Guwahati horror: 10-yr old's body found in trolley bag, mother & lover arrested

Guwahati, May 12: In a sensational incident, the body of a 10-year-old boy was found stuffed inside a trolley bag in the Basistha area of the city on Sunday.

The deceased, Mrinmoy Rajbongshi, had gone missing from Beltola on Saturday. Dipali Rajbongshi, the mother of the child, had lodged a missing complaint at Dispur police station on Saturday.

After recovery of the body, it came to light that one Jitumani Haloi had allegedly committed the murder. Haloi is suspected to have had an affair with Dipali, who recently got separated from the victim's father.

Police have arrested Jitumani, and he has reportedly confessed his involvement in the murder.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Mrinal Deka, Jitumani yesterday picked up Mrinmoy Rajbongshi after his tuition classes and later murdered him. In the dark of night, the accused dumped the body on the roadside at Basistha.

Jitumani allegedly committed the murder with the help of Dipali.

As part of the plan, she reportedly lodged the missing complaint in a bid to mislead police.

Police have also detained Dipali, but the investigating officer is yet to ascertain her involvement in the murder.

The victim, who was a Class V student of Jatiya Navoday School, Beltola, was living with his mother at a rented accommodation in the Six Mile area.

After the body was recovered, police took the accused to the spot where the body was found. The victim's school bag was also recovered from the spot.

Jitumani is a Grade-IV employee in a central government office, while Dipali works in a private firm.





By

Staff Reporter