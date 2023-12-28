Guwahati: Home Guard caught peddling drugs in viral video; arrested

Guwahati, Dec 28: Following a viral video, the Guwahati Police arrested one Home Guard jawan during the wee hours of Thursday for allegedly peddling drugs in the Khanapara area.

According to sources, the accused home guard, identified as Rubul Ali, was picked up from his residence in Hajo and is currently lodged at Dispur Police Station.



The police also recovered several vials containing drugs and a small quantity of cannabis.



Notably, a video surfaced on social media wherein the accused jawan was selling drugs on duty under Khanapara flyover on Wednesday evening.

