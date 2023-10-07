Guwahati hit by multiple landslides: Injuries and property damage reported

Guwahati, Oct 7: A colossal landslide struck Guwahati city in Milan Nagar No. 2 of Hengrabari, when massive rocks tumbled down from a hillside on Friday night.

The incident led to severe injuries sustained by three individuals due to the rock fall. Among the wounded are two men and one woman, who have been rushed to GMCH in critical condition to receive urgent medical attention.

Moreover, a nearby residence bore the brunt of the landslide, suffering significant damage.

In a parallel event, a landslide occurred in Kahilipara, specifically in Eastern Shanti Nagar, resulting in a house being buried beneath a mound of soil from the hillside.

The landslide also affected a water tank, a well, and a wall located atop the hill. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this incident.