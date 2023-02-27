84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: Heroin worth Rs 8 crore seized from Basistha

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Heroin worth Rs 8 crore seized from Basistha
Source: Twitter 

Guwahati, Feb 27: About 1.056 Kg of Heroin with street value of over Rs 8 crore was seized by the Guwahati Police at Nalapara in Basistha area in Guwahati and three people were arrested in this connection on Sunday.

The consignment packed in 88 soap boxes was busted in a special operation conducted by a team of the East Guwahati Police District. Two cars bearing registration number AS01ES0766 & AS01NC3769 were also seized.

According to Guwahati Police, three suspected drug traffickers have been arrested. They have been identified as- Abdul Rosid, Mujammil Haque and Md Zamal Ali.


