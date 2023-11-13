Guwahati: Helmetless drunk woman tears off nameplate from cop’s uniform

Guwahati, Nov 13: One after another incident grips the recently inaugurated flyover in Guwahati’s Zoo Road area as a heavily intoxicated woman was seen creating a ruckus atop the Shraddhanjali Flyover amid the Diwali festivities on Sunday after she was stopped by traffic police for riding her motorcycle without a helmet.

According to the video available on the social media platform, the intoxicated woman resorted to unruly behaviour while vehemently resisting the police intervention. She also tore off the nameplate from the uniform of one of the officers.

In the video, she was seen saying, “Take me to the police station instead of making a video. You are recording the video only for publicity and mind you if you post it on social media. If my parents watch this video, they would commit suicide.”

While quarrelling with the police personnel, she broke down and said, “I am lonely in this world, my parents abandoned me, that is why I have started to drink.”

Though she was repeatedly saying to take her to the police station, however, she was seen not getting inside the police van.

The incident occurred while the traffic police were on their night patrol duty to check drunk driving amid the Diwali festivities.

