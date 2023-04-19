Guwahati: Heavy overnight rain and wind uproots traffic posts

Guwahati, April 19: A heavy overnight rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Guwahati on Tuesday evening.

During the rain, the state-of-the-art traffic light posts built at a cost of several crores of rupees were uprooted at Bhetapara area in Guwahati.

The Integrated Traffic Management System was dedicated to the people of Guwahati for better traffic management and was installed in a phase wise manner last year.

The traffic lights were equipped with cameras at major junctions of the city to ensure proper management of the city traffic.







