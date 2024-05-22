Guwahati: Gym owners attack two youths over dispute on removal of trash

Guwahati, May 22: Two workers of a mobile store sustained injuries after the owners of a gym allegedly attacked them with sharp weapons after a dispute over the removal of trash broke out between them in Guwahati’s Jayanagar area on Tuesday.

According to initial information, a scuffle broke out between the owners of S&F gym and two individuals who were reportedly owners of Anjani Mobile store over the removal of trash in the Jayanagar area.

As per the CCTV footage, the owners of the gym, Hiranya Kalita and Hemen Kalita, asked the youths to come out of the mobile store and started attacking them. The youths, in defence, retaliated, however, they sustained injuries after they were attacked with sharp weapons.

In the attack, one of the youths sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the ICU in critical condition at Guwahati Metro Hospital in Khanapara, while the other youth is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. The injured have been identified as Bitu Poddar and Alok Podder.

Meanwhile, the workers of the mobile store have registered a complaint at Dispur Police Station.