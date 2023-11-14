Guwahati gulps alcohol worth Rs 6.8 crore in 2 days of Diwali

Guwahati, Nov 14: The sale of liquor witnessed a massive jump compared to last year during Diwali festivities, as alcohol worth Rs. 6,83,12,760 was sold in Guwahati in two days of the celebrations.

According to figures released by the Excise Department, alcohol worth Rs. 3,71,89,500 was sold on November 12, while the following day recorded the sale of liquor worth Rs. 3,11,23,260.

Compared to last year, the sale of liquor saw a significant rise by around Rs. 1 crore as liquor worth Rs. 5.97 crore was sold during the Diwali festivities in 2022.